Srinivas BV appointed interim president of Youth Congress

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Congress on Monday appointed Srinivas BV as the interim president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

The announcement was made by Congress general secretary K C Venugopal.

Srinivas, who belongs to Karnataka, was the national vice president of the party's youth wing.



The post of the Youth Congress president fell vacant when Keshav Chand Yadav resigned earlier this month, taking "full responsibility" for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Heartiest congratulations to our much-loved leader Shri @srinivasiyc on being appointed the Interim President of the Indian Youth Congress. Your humility, love, acceptance and fierce dedication has inspired everyone and it will continue to do so. God bless!" the IYC tweeted. (ANI)

