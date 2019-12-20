SRK's pre holiday before the holidays

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANSlife) On a recent visit to the US, actor Shah Rukh Khan made a pit stop at LA. Taking some time off from his heavy schedule, the Bollywood icon spent some much-needed downtime in his Airbnb property, which had everything the star might need from a private pool to an Alfresco dining area.

Khan commented, "Travel has always been a constant in my life. My work has taken me all over the world, yet the joy of discovery always remains. Whether it's the bliss of being in a new place or the opportunity to immerse myself in new cultures, I love experiencing every destination as a local would, with Airbnb."

Runyon Canyon Villa, is a spectacular estate which boasts four levels of luxury and a thoughtful floor plan allowing for plenty of natural light. Surrounded by amazing restaurants and nightclubs that the A-list crowd frequents this could be your address when in LA. Vibrant and filled with lots of natural light and incredible views of the mountains and city lights. A resort-like backyard with outdoor grill, bar and dining area is perfect for parties and its centrally located near Hollywood, Downtown and Beverly Hills. The six bedroom and nine bath estate is hosted by superhosts who are experienced and highly rated and committed to providing a memorable stay. So on your next trip to LA try and check in here. tb