SRK's son Aryan, 2 others arrested by NCB in rave party case

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, and two others were on Sunday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise ship.

The star son and two others - who were among eight, including two girls, detained by the NCB since morning - are likely to be produced before a magistrate court shortly.