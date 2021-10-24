SSP Agra, DM Ayodhya transferred

Prominent among those who have been shifted are Anuj Kumar Jha, district magistrate of Ayodhya who has been put in waiting while IAS Nitish Kumar has replaced him.

Lucknow, Oct 24 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government, late on Saturday, transferred 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials in the state.

Anuj Jha's removal comes as a surprise since he was considered to be the blue-eyed boy of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Another significant transfer is that of SSP Agra Muniraj G who was transferred to the state election cell in Lucknow on Saturday night.

Muniraj G's transfer comes three days after the alleged custodial death of a Dalit sanitation worker, Arun Valmiki, who was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the police strong room and allegedly died after police interrogation.

After Valmiki's death on Tuesday night, five policemen, including the police chowki in-charge and an inspector of the crime branch, were suspended and an FIR was lodged against 'unidentified cops' under IPC section 302 (murder).

Muniraj has been replaced by Azamgarh superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Satyendra Kumar has been transferred from Mahoba to Maharajganj as the new district magistrate and Sanjay Kumar Singh, hitherto the special secretary appointments, has been named the new district magistrate of Farrukhabad. Manvendra Singh, the district magistrate of Farrukhabad has been shifted to Bareilly in the same capacity.

District magistrate, Maharajganj, Ujjwal Kumar has also been put in waiting list. Ravindra Kumar has been shifted out of Bulandshahr and appointed as the new district magistrate of Jhansi.

Chandra Prakash Singh has been sent from Kasganj to Bulandshahr as its new district magistrate.

Harshita Mathur has been sent from Bulandshahr Development Authority to Kasganj while Manoj Kumar, special secretary Tourism has been appointed the new district magistrate of Mahoba.

Neha Prakash has been made district magistrate Shravasti and T K Shibu has been shifted out from Shravasti to Sonbhadra as the new district magistrate.

