S.Sudan approves $100mn to clear outstanding debt of foreign missions

Juba, Oct 11 (IANS) South Sudan's transitional unity government has approved $100 million to settle outstanding debt owed to its foreign missions since 2015 when it decided to shut down some of them.

Michael Makuei Lueth, minister of Information and Broadcasting, said on Sunday the Ministry of Finance has been directed to release the cash to settle the debt, adding that the youngest nation of the world is losing membership in various international organisations over the same time, reports Xinhua news agency.