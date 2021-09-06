St Stephen's cut offs: 99.5% for General, 74.5% for CNI category

In the cut offs for the 2021-22 session given out by St. Stephen's College, for instance in BA Philosophy (Honours) while the cut off for general category in Humanities is 98.75 per cent it is 73.75 per cent for CNI category.

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) St. Stephen's College in Delhi University faces an uneasy situation as there is a 25 per cent difference in cut offs for marks between open seats and CNI (Church of North India) at a time when the cut offs have hit 99.5 per cent.

In BA History (Honours), the cut off for general category in Humanities stream is 98.25 per cent while for CNI it is 73.25 per cent.

For the BA programme, it is 99 per cent for Commerce and Science streams in the general category it is 74 per cent for CNI category.

In English Honours, it is 73.7 per cent for CNI category and 98.7 per cent for Humanities in the general category.

In Economics Honours, similar story unfolds as the general cut off for Humanities is a near perfect 99.5 per cent while for CNI it is a modest 74.5 per cent.

For BSc Mathematics Honours course, St. Stephen's cut off for Science and Commerce stream is 98.5 per cent while it is 73.5 per cent for CNI.

In the BSc Physics Honours course, the general cut off is 97.66 per cent while it is 72.66 per cent for CNI candidates.

Similarly, in BSc Chemistry Honours, the general cut off is 96.33 per cent while it is 71.33 per cent for CNI category.

BSc Programme with Computer Science comes with a cut off at 97 per cent for general candidates and only 72 per cent for CNI candidates.

BSc Programme with Chemistry comes with a general category cut off at 95.33 per cent but it is 70.33 per cent for CNI category.

--IANS

san/skp/