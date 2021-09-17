  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Stab in the back: Miffed France as Australia inks nuclear submarine deal with US

Stab in the back: Miffed France as Australia inks nuclear submarine deal with US

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 17th, 2021, 17:40:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Rahul Kumar
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features