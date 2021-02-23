Stadia working on fix for 'Journey To The Savage Planet' crash

"Thanks for the details. We are aware of this and our team is diligently working with our partner publisher on a fix. We had suggested keeping an eye on our social channels for updates. We appreciate your patience," the company said in a tweet.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Google has confirmed that it is aware of crashing as well as freezing issues on the 'Journey To The Savage Planet' game on its gaming platform Stadia and it is working with its partner publisher on a fix.

According to reports, players have been getting random game crashing, freezing, and black screen issues in 'Journey To The Savage Planet'.

The game made its debut on Stadia early this month with new expansions and no cost for Pro subscribers.

'Journey To The Savage Planet' is a 2020 adventure game developed by Typhoon Studios and published by 505 Games. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 28, 2020, with a Nintendo Switch version released on May 21, 2020.

'Journey To The Savage Planet' was directed by Alex Hutchinson, the director of 'Assassin's Creed III' and 'Far Cry 4', and it was the debut project for Typhoon Studios.

--IANS

wh/kr