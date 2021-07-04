Stadiums, sports complexes to reopen in Delhi without spectators

The development has come following continuous improvement in Covid pandemic situation in Delhi. However, DDMA has also made it clear that sport activities in stadiums and sports complexes will be allowed without spectators.

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Stadiums and sports complexes in the national capital will be allowed to open from Monday with certain restrictions, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

In a fresh directive, Delhi's Covid management authority has said, "Cinema, theatre, multiplexes, social and political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks are prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi. Stadium and sports complexes will be allowed to open with no spectators."

Last week, the DDMA had allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

There has been continue unlocking process since last few weeks and almost all public activities including, markets and malls were thrown open. The DDMA has kept the vigil at public places, markets etc to ensure that Covid protection rules are being followed in view of the third possible wave of the Covid pandemic.

In its action against violation of Covid appropriate behaviour, DDMA has directed for closure of several markets in the national capital. On Saturday, Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in Nangloi area were closed till July 6 for gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Earlier, DDMA had found violation of Covid norms in Laxmi Nagar market and had directed to shut several shops in the area for 6 days, however, they were allowed to open after three days when the market association and shopkeepers gave assurance that Covid norms will be followed strictly.

The national capital on Saturday reported 86 new Covid cases, and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.11 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

In the same time span, 106 more people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,08,456.

