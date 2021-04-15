Staff members of Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Supreme Court judge Justice MR Shah on Thursday said that his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. He made this statement while hearing cases online.



The Bench which also comprising Justice DY Chandrachud has risen for the time being.

Arguments in a case were going on when Justice Shah requested that the hearing be stalled for 10-15 minutes as he has just been intimated that his entire virtual staff has tested COVID-19 positive.

The top court has been functioning only in a virtual mode as COVID-19 cases surged both inside and outside courtrooms.

According to sources, as of Saturday, over 40 members of court staff tested positive for COVID-19 disease. The court has more than 3,400 employees.

The judges are holding hearings through video conferencing from their respective residences.

In light of the growing concerns amid the sudden upsurge of coronavirus cases and as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of infection, the Supreme Court has also made a COVID-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease. (ANI)

