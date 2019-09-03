Stage set for EEF with Modi as chief guest

Vladivostok is a major Pacific port city in Russia overlooking Golden Horn Bay, near the borders with China and North Korea.

Intense security arrangements have been made at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFA), the venue of the meet, which is being hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will be attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

Ahead of the 5th EEF, huge hoardings have been placed around the venue carrying Modi's photograph along with the message 'Invest India'.

The Indian Prime Minister will arrive here on Wednesday morning. During his two-day visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Putin to discuss ways to push the age-old strategic relationship between the two countries. The EEF, which will provide a platform for discussing issues aimed at expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and developing the economy of Russia's Far East, will have over 70 business events. Cultural programmes and sporting events will also be held. An interesting part of the sporting events will be a judo tournament. Putin himself is a master in this martial art. Other sporting events such as regatta and sumo fightstoo will be held. The EEF will also be marked by exhibitions, including one highlighting the role of women in Russia's Far East. The three-day event will see the participation of a number of other countries at the ministerial level, including China, South Korea, North Korea, Singapore and Indonesia. The Chinese delegation will be led by State Council Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, the South Korean delegation will be headed by the Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki and the North Korean government will be represented by its Vice Premier of Cabinet Ri Ryong-nam. For the first time, Indonesia will have ministerial representation at the annual EEF, with its Minister of National Development and Planning, Bambang Brodjonegoro, due to participate. Senior Minister of State at the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry, Koh Poh Koon, will represent his country. There will also be representatives from business groups, banks and chambers of various countries. The event will feature country-specific business dialogues with entrepreneurs from India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN,and Europe. IANS is the media partner of the EEF.