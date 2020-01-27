Stalin 'deeply troubled' on seeing Omar Abdullah's photo

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) DMK President M.K.Stalin on Monday said he was deeply troubled on seeing the latest photo of imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

In a tweet, Stalin said: "Deeply troubled to see this picture of @OmarAbdullah."

Abdullah's latest photograph wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard surfaced on social media on Saturday, and went viral.

The photo shows him smiling with snow in the backdrop. The photo has a retro touch to it. According to sources, the photograph is genuine.

The National Conference leader has been in detention since August 5 when the Constitution's Article 370, conferring special status to the state was abrogated. In October, a photo of Abdullah, in which he was sporting a smaller beard, had surfaced. Stalin also tweeted: "Equally concerned about Farooq Abdullah, @MehboobaMufti & other Kashmiri leaders who are incarcerated without trial or due process." The DMK leader demanded the central government to immediately release all political prisioners and restore normalcy in Valley. vj/vd