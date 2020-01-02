Stalin alleges plans to deny DMK victory in panchayat polls

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday alleged Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK is trying to scuttle his party's victory in the panchayat polls.

Counting of votes polled in the two-phase rural local bodies held on December 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu is under progress since Thursday morning.

Stalin met Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy and submitted a complaint that the declaration of election results are deliberately being delayed.

Stalin said that his party is progressing towards victory and the ruling party and officials are working towards preventing this.

He said election results in Chief Minister K.Palaniswami's Salem district has not been announced despite completing the vote count. Stalin also said that DMK's lawyers have complained to election officials and the district administration, but to no avail. vj/vd