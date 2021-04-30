Stalin appeals to cadres to stay at home on counting day

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Friday appealed to the party cadres to stay home on May 2 and enjoy the results and not to celebrate in gatherings at the counting centres as the state is under the grip of the pandemic and fatality rates are rising.

Noting that people of Tamil Nadu are facing difficulties during the pandemic, he told the cadres not to create confusion by celebrating the election victory. The DMK leader was citing the exit poll results of various channels which had predicted a landslide for the party-led front.