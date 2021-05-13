Stalin appeals to Tamil diaspora for financial aid to fight Covid

In an appeal to the Tamil community across the world, he pointed out the precarious financial position of the state due to the Covid pandemic and asked for the community to help overcome the crisis with financial contributions.

Stalin promised the diaspora that this contribution would be used only for fighting the Covid pandemic including buying of vaccines, oxygen beds and related works. In his appeal, he also said that the list of donors will be released by the government and would be exempted from income tax.

The Chief Minister, in a television appeal, said that the impact of the second wave of Covid on the state was extremely severe but that the government was ready to face the situation.

Stalin, who is also the DMK President, said that the party would donate Rs 1 crore to the Covid relief fund of the government. PMK leader Dr S. Ramdoss said that party MP, Anbumani Ramdoss and five MLAs of PMK would donate one months salary to the CM's relief fund.

