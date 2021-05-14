Stalin appreciates Madurai auto driver Gururaj

And one such autorickshaw driver is the Madurai based Gururaj who was praised by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday.

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) While autorickshaw drivers in Tamil Nadu have earned a notorious reputation for overcharging, not adhering to the meter charges, refusal to ply short distances but there are exceptions to this.

Ever since the lockdown was announced in Tamil Nadu, Gururaj with proper permission from the authorities has been offering free rides to people in Madurai wanting to go to hospitals.

Gururaj who used to offer free rides during the Sunday lockdown started offering the same on all days after the Tamil Nadu government announced statewide lockdown recently.

When the demand for rides is high, Gururaj also seeks out his friend Anbunathan, another autorickshaw driver to offer free rides.

Appreciating Gururaj's services, Chief Minister Stalin said in a letter to him that he was happy to note his noble service.

Stalin also told Gururaj that his friend Anbunathan is also an appreciable person for offering his services to the people.

The Chief Minister Stalin told Gururaj that on behalf of the state he appreciates the latter's services in assisting the government in fighting the war against the pandemic.

During the first coronavirus wave, Gururaj distributed the kabasura kudineer, an herbal decoction and also helped in crowd management at the ration shops when welfare measures were distributed.

According to him, he would meet the cost of fuel charging travellers coming from the railway station and the airport.

