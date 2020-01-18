Stalin asks DMK, Cong leaders to hold their tongues

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Seeking to end the war of words, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M.K. Stalin, here on Saturday, urged both the DMK and the Congress leaders not to air their views on the alliance in public to protect its integrity and to avoid media talk.

According to Stalin, it was Tamil Nadu Congress chief K.S. Alagiri who first went to the public by issuing a statement on the allotment of seats in the local rural body polls instead of discussing it with the DMK.

It caused unwanted exchange of words, he said.

Alagiri had also said the DMK was not following the "coalition dharma" in allotment of seats. Joining the issue with Alagiri, DMK treasurer Duraimurugan said his party would not lose anything if the Congress decided to exit the alliance. He repeated the sentiment later as well. However, Alagiri said there was no tussle between the Congress and the DMK. An angry DMK decided to boycott the meeting of opposition parties, called by the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, recently. vj/adr/pcj