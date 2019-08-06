Stalin calls for all party meeting on Aug 10

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting to be held on August 10 to discuss the course of action following the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

The meeting will be held in the party's headquarters at the Anna Arivalayam building.

The all-party meeting was called by the DMK President following his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who arrived in Chennai.Stalin on Monday had said that abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre is "murder of democracy" and also condemned AIADMK for supporting the government's decision."Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered. AIADMK is also supporting the decision which is condemnable," Stalin had said.The opposition appeared to be a divided house on the matter of the Bill with some parties supporting the NDA, while members of other parties chose to support it against their party's stance.Earlier today, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.Having already been passed in the Upper House, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act.The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday after a division pressed by the opposition, with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained.Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and also moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)