Stalin concerned at Rahul Gandhi testing Covid positive

"Deeply concerned to hear that former President of Indian National Congress and Member of Parliament, brother Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19," he said in a tweet.

Chennai, April 20 (IANS) DMK President M.K.Stalin on Tuesday expressed his concern at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi testing positive for coronavirus.

Stalin also said he was disheartened to kow that the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for coronavirus.

Wishing Gandhi and Rao a quick recovery, Stalin also urged everyone to take all precautions and stay safe.

--IANS

vj/vd