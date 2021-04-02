Stalin condemns I-T raids at his daughter's places

Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) At a time when the electioneering for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls is at its peak, Income Tax officials on Friday carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai here, sources said.

The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places belonging to persons connected with the DMK.

The tax officials are also searching the house of Karthik son of Mohan, DMK's Anna Nagar constituency candidate.

Reacting to the searches, Stalin tweeted: "With electoral loss confirmed and lacking people's support, the BJP is misusing its powers.

"We are not slaves like AIADMK to fall at the feet for such threats. Fearless. Daringly we will oppose," Stalin said.

Electoral allies of the DMK like the VCK have condemned the raids.

Last month Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

--IANS

vj/dpb