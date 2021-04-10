Stalin condemns scrapping of IPAB

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the central government should form public sector enterprises, but the current BJP government is scrapping or selling off the existing organisations.

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday condemned the central government's decision to scrap the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) located here.

He said the appellate boards reduce the load on the courts and also render speedy justice.

IPAB deals with intellectual property disputes between corporates and also for deciding on Geographical Indication.

According to Stalin, the BJP government's decision is an injustice done for Tamil Nadu.

