Stalin elected DMK's legislature party leader

In a resolution passed unanimously, the newly-elected DMK lawmakers elected Stalin as their Legislature Party Leader.

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) The DMK on Tuesday elected its President M.K. Stalin as the leader of its Legislature Party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, paving the way for his taking over as Chief Minister.

The resolution was proposed by party's General Secretary Duraimurugan who won from Katpadi seat and was seconded by others.

Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and stake his claim to form the next government.

On Monday, Stalin told the media that the date of the swearing-in will be announced after consulting with government officials.

Taking into account the severe Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, the function will be simple and may be held in the Raj Bhavan, he had said.

