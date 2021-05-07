Stalin gets emotional before Karunanidhi's photo

Stalin drove to Karunanidhi's residence at Gopalapuram from Raj Bhavan after taking oath of office and secrecy as Chief Minister.

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin turned emotional on Friday while paying his respects before his late father and former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi's portrait at the latter's residence in Gopalapuram on Friday.

Paying his floral tributes to Karunanidhi's photograph, Stalin with a small hand gesture conveyed that his father was not there to see him become the Chief Minister of the state.

Stalin's sister Selvi quickly consoled him.

Earlier on entering Karunanidhi's residence where his mother resides now, some party cadres burst crackers as a mark of celebration to which Stalin immediately showed his displeasure.

Stalin came to Karunanidhi's residence to seek his mother's blessings.

At Raj Bhavan, Stalin's wife Durga turned emotional on hearing her husband saying `"I Muthuvel Karunanidhia", while being administered Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy.

