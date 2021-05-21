Stalin gives appointment letters to Thoothukudi police firing victims' kin

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday handed over the appointment letters to various government departments to the relatives of those killed as well as those seriously injured in the police firing at Thoothukudi.

Stalin handed over the appointment letters based on the educational qualifications of the family members of those killed as well as those who were grievously injured in the firing on protestors against Sterlite Copper in May, 2018. Sixteen people have been posted as junior assistants and one as a jeep driver. They will work in the revenue and rural development ministries in Thoothukudi district.