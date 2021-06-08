Stalin govt to give Covid cash relief to Transpeople

The Stalin government had earlier announced the relief to be meant for only those people who have a rice ration card.

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government will begin distributing the first instalment of the Covid cash relief of Rs 2,000 to all Trasnpersons in the state which includes those who do not have a ration card.

The state government had given this clarification before the Madras High Court bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Monday. This was following a writ petition filed by transgender activist, Grace Banu requesting a direction to the state government to pay the cash relief without insisting on ration cards.

The cash relief will be provided to all the Transgenders in the state who have registered with the welfare board for third genders. A total of 8,493 transgender people have registered so far.

Transgender activist, writer, artist, and public speaker, Kalki Subramaniam told IANS: "The decision of the state government to provide the first instalment of cash relief of Rs 2,000 to all transgender people registered with the Welfare board for third genders is a welcome move and highly appreciated. This gives much relief to our people and I do thank the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin for this gesture."

The Tamil Nadu Advocate General had in the previous hearing of the case confirmed to the court that the government would take sympathetic action.

--IANS

aal/in