Stalin grants 30 day leave for Rajiv Gandhi assassin Perarivalan

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered grant of 30 days ordinary leave to A.G. Perarivalan, one of the jailed assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Stalin relaxed the norms to order the 30 days ordinary leave for convict number 7640 Perarivalan on medical grounds on an appeal made by his mother D. Arputhammal.
Perarivalan, Nalini, V. Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and P. Ravichandran are serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
All the convicts are in prison since 1991, the year a woman LTTE suicide bomber blew up herself, killing the former Prime Minister on the spot at an election rally near Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu government has passed a resolution for the release of all the convicts, but the Governor is yet to take a decision on the matter.
