Stalin grants 30 day leave for Rajiv Gandhi assassin Perarivalan

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered grant of 30 days ordinary leave to A.G. Perarivalan, one of the jailed assassins of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Stalin relaxed the norms to order the 30 days ordinary leave for convict number 7640 Perarivalan on medical grounds on an appeal made by his mother D. Arputhammal.