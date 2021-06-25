Stalin launches dry ration kit scheme for migrant labourers

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scheme to provide dry ration kits to migrant labourers, struggling over Covid-related issues including lockdowns and loss of jobs.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said that Stalin also launched a vaccination drive for construction workers that would benefit over two lakh labourers who have been registered by the Tamil Nadu Construction Labourers Welfare Board.