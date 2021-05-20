Stalin launches vax drive for 18-44 age group at Tiruppur

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday launched a vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group at Tiruppur.
The programme was held at Netaji Apparel Park.
Around 20 workers from various garment units were inoculated by a team of health officials there.
The Chief Minister also held a detailed discussion with the Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on the steps taken in the district to curb Covid-19.
Several industrialists and businessmen of Tiruppur donated to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for Covid prevention and safety measures.
So far, Rs 2.6 crores have been received as donations and contributions to the CMPRF.
--IANS
