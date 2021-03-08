Stalin lifted ideas from my vision document, alleges Kamal Haasan

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has lashed out against DMK president and chief-ministerial candidate of the party M.K. Stalin for allegedly lifting several programmes from his party's vision document.

Speaking at a public function here on Monday, the Makkal Needhi Maiam( MNM) leader said: "The DMK leader has lifted several ideas from my vision document and this is copying of a party's programme. For instance I had announced honorariums for homemakers and also announced 50 lakh jobs for unemployed youth. All these were announced by Stalin during his speech at Sirungar in Trichy."