Stalin moves resolution in TN Assembly against 3 farm laws

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, Stalin said the three farm laws are against the farmers and would destroy agriculture.

Opposing the move, the BJP members walked out of the House.

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the Central government to revoke the three farm laws as they are affecting the farmers' interest.

He said the farm laws are of no use for the farmers and are also against the principle of federalism and taking away the powers of the states.

Stalin said the erstwhile AIADMK government did not bring such a resolution.

The three laws are: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

According to him, the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since August 2020.

The three laws are beneficial for the corporates and not for the farmers, he added.

He said the laws are silent on the minimum support price (MSP) for the farmers for their produce.

He also said the government had presented a separate Budget for agriculture this year.

Tamil Nadu's Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam while presenting the state's first Budget for agriculture recently had said it was dedicated to the farmers protesting in Delhi against the three farms laws.

Majority of the parties in Tamil Nadu-barring AIADMK and the BJP -- were opposed to the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

While in the opposition, Stalin had urged the former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to convene a special session of the state Assembly to pass a resolution for revoking the three farm laws.

Palaniswami was a vocal supporter of the three farm laws saying that they are beneficial for the farmers.

