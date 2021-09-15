Stalin offers homage to Annadurai on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin including his cabinet as well as DMK legislators on Wednesday paid floral tribute to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on his 112th birth anniversary.

Stalin led a silent march from Chepauk Wallajah Road to Anna Square at Marina beach. Senior DMK leaders and Ministers, S. Duraimurugan, P.K. Sekar Babu, former Union minister T.R. Baalu, A. Raja, among others were present along with Chief Minister Stalin.