Stalin orders to book hoarders, black marketers under Goondas Act

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday ordered to book those who hoard and sell Remdesivir injection in black market under the Goondas Act. He also ordered to book those who sell oxygen cylinders at premium rates under this Act.

