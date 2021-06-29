Stalin reconstitutes state minorities commission

Peter Alphonse is a three-term legislator who got elected from the Tenkasi constituency in the years 1989 and 1991 and later from the Kadayanallur constituency in 2002, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reconstituted the state minority commission and has posted the former Congress legislator, S. Peter Alphonse as its chairman.

The state minorities commission is an institution aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of both the minority communities as well as the linguistic minorities.

The minority commission visits various parts of the state to study the problems of minorities and recommends measures to clear the problems pointed out.

The minorities commission was formed by the DMK government headed by M. Karunanidhi through a government order in 1989 and it was made into a statutory body by an act of the legislative Assembly in 2010.

--IANS

aal/dpb