Stalin sanctions Rs 100 cr to face 'third' Covid wave

Chennai, June 29 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards procuring liquid oxygen for treating Covid patients. The sanctioned fund would also be used to take precautionary measures to face the possibility of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that an amount of Rs 353 crore was received by the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

The Chief Minister had earlier sanctioned Rs 50 crore from CMPRF towards procuring essential medicines and another Rs 50 crore for sanctioning RT-PCR test kits.

The official statement said that the Chief Minister had sanctioned an amount of Rs 41.40 crore for importing oxygen concentrators and other equipment, while Rs 25 crore was allotted for buying essential medicines to treat patients infected by Mucormycosis (black fungus).

--IANS

aal/arm