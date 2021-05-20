Stalin seeks clemency for Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to the President, seeking clemency for all the seven jailed convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Stalin, in his letter, said that all the seven convicts -- Murugan, Nalini, A.G. Perarivalan, Santhan, Robert Pious, Jayakumar and Ravichandran -- have faced immense sufferings for the past three decades.