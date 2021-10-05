Stalin seeks high-level probe into Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called for a high-level and impartial inquiry into the farmers' protest at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh which turned violent and claimed the lives of nine persons including a journalist.

Stalin also condemned the arrest of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri following the incident.