Stalin signs order to provide Rs 4000 to each family in Tamil NadRs 4,000 as COVID relief, cut in milk price- Stalin's first order as Tamil Nadu CMu as 'Corona relief'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin, who was sworn-in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Friday, immediately took charge of his duties and signed an order to provide Rs 4,000 to each COVID-19 family in the state as "Corona relief."

He has promised to give the first installment of Rs 2,000 in May.

Stalin also announced the state government will bear expenses for all corona-related treatments to state government insurance cardholders in the empanelled private hospitals.

Stalin also announced free bus travel for women, reduces aavin milk price by Rs 3, govt to bear corona treatment in pvt hospitals.

Party president Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as tamil nadu CM on Friday after DMK's landslide victory in the assembly elections. Governor Banwari Lal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Stalin at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan. Stalin then took over as cm of the state for the first time. After Stalin, a total of 33 ministers were sworn in, out of which 15 MLAs will take over as ministers for the first time.

These were the first set of orders that the minister passed soon after taking the oath at Raj Bhavan.

Along with Stalin 33 other ministers from his party also took the oath. The names include 19 former ministers and 15 new faces.

There are two women among the newly sworn-in ministers.

Stalin's son Udhayanidhi does not figure in the list of ministers. He will hold several portfolios including Home, General Administration, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation and Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons.