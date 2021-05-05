Stalin stakes claim to form next govt in TN

Stalin along with party's senior leaders like General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer T.R. Baalu and Organisation Secretary and Rajya Sabha member R.S. Bharathi met Purohit and handed him the resolution electing him as the Leader of the Legislature Party.

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) A day after he was elected as the party's Leader of the Legislature Party, DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the next government.

Stalin also gave Purohit a letter of support signed by 133 newly elected lawmakers and the list of his Council of Ministers.

The DMK led alliance won the assembly elections held on April 6. The DMK has won 133 seats and the alliance parties Congress (18), VCK (4) and the two left parties winning two seats each.

Speaking to reporters, Bharathi said the Governor is expected to send the invitation to form the government in the evening to Stalin.

Stalin and his Council of Ministers will be sworn in at a simple function at Raj Bhavan on May 7.

