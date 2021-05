Chennai, May 7 (IANS) The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan.

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK comes back to power, with Stalin at the helm.

Purohit administered Stalin the Oath of Office and Secrecy.