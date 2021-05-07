Stalin sworn in as TN CM, son Udhayanidhi not in cabinet (Ld)

Chennai, May 7 (IANS) DMK leader M.K. Stalin has sworn in as the chief minister along with a 34 member cabinet at the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan where Governor Bhanwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office.

Stalin did not include his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet. Udhayanidhi, a film star-turned-politician had won with a margin of 60,000 votes from Chepauk seat and was tipped to be in the cabinet -- speculations of him being the Deputy Chief Minister have been doing rounds.