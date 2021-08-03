Stalin to inaugurate doorstep healthcare scheme on Thursday

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the programme at Smanapalli in Krishnagiri district on Thursday, state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, said while speaking to reporters at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) during the World Breastfeeding week celebrations.

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Thursday launch an initiative of the state government named ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, which is aimed at taking healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

The minister said that for the first time, medical services will reach the doorsteps of the people through this scheme.

"It is to be noted that for the first time we are not only providing the required medications at the doorsteps of people, but also taking medical services to their homes," Subramanian said.

The minister also said that during the launch of the programme, the Chief Minister would take a detailed look at the distribution of medications at the residences of people diagnosed with hypertension and diabetics and those requiring physiotherapy.

A breastfeeding room was opened at the RGGGH as part of the World Breastfeeding Week celebrations and the minister said that this is for the first time that a breastfeeding room has been opened at a general hospital other than a maternity hospital.

The minister also said that breastfeeding rooms will be opened at all government medical college hospitals and district hospitals.

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister said that breast milk banks are already functioning in 24 places in the state, including 17 government medical college hospitals and 7 district hospitals.

"This year, 12 more breastfeeding milk banks will be opened in the state in 7 government medical college hospitals and 5 district hospitals," Subramanian told IANS.

The minister also said that the Union government will contribute in the funding for setting up breastfeeding milk banks, which require Rs 12 lakh per milk bank.

--IANS

aal/arm