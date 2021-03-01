Stalin turns 68, DMK releases campaign song

The song titled "Stalin dance varaaru, vidiyal than poraru" (Stalin is going to come and ensure dawn) was relased by senior DMK leader Duraimurugan.

Chennai, March 1 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin turned 68 on Monday and the party marked the occasion by releasing a campaign song for the April 6 Assembly elections.

On Monday, Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of his father and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Muthuvel Karunandihi, the founder of Dravidian politics, C.N. Annadurai, besides visiting the memorial of E.V.S. Periyar, the rationalist leader of Tamil Nadu.

While addressing a DMK leadership meet, Stalin said that if voted to power, he will strive to make Tamil Nadu the best state in all spheres of life.

Several programmes, including sporting events, were organised by the DMK youth wing across the state to mark the occasion.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Kushbhu Sundar and MNM leader and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan extended their wishes to the DMK leader on his birthday.

With DMK out of power in Tamil Nadu since the past 10 years, the onus is on Stalin to script a grand comeback for the party in the coming Assembly elections. And the party converted his birthday celebrations as an opportunity to connect with the masses with programmes held across all the 284 constituencies in the state.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

