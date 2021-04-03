Stalin working to make his son TN Chief Minister: Amit Shah

He also said that DMK President M.K.Stalin is now working to make his son Udhayanidhi Stalin the Chief Minister .

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) The April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is a battle between parties that think and work for the poor and parties that are for the rich, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu, Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a tea vendor's son, and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, the son of a farmer, have reached the top through sheer hardwork.

On the other hand, the Congress is a party of 4G (four generations of Gandhi family), while the DMK is a 3G party (three generations of M. Karunanidhi, M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin), Shah said.

Stalin's only worry is to make his son Udhayanidhi the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Stalin's blood pressure shoots up when he speaks about Udhayanidhi, Shah said.

Terming the DMK and the Congress as rich and family parties, Shah said the BJP and the AIADMK are parties for the poor people and the election is a fight between elite parties and poor people.

Shah said Modi and Palaniswami are for the poor with the former deciding to pay Rs 6,000 per year to farmers, while the latter wrote off the loans taken by farmers/women self-help groups and also gold loans.

Pointing at the Tamil culture of not speaking ill of the dead people, Shah said that DMK has broken that tradition by bad-mouthing late Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

Shah also said that the DMK had earlier defamed Congress leader late K. Kamaraj.

Now a DMK leader has spoken in a derogatory manner about Chief Minister Palaniswami's late mother, he added.

The Home Minister further said that while DMK leaders have spoken ill about Dalits, the BJP has made a Dalit the nation's President.

Prime Minister Modi has special love for the Tamil language and wherever he goes, he speaks about the language, Shah said.

Pointing out the notification issued by the Central government permitting the holding of Tamil Nadu's bull-taming sport Jallikattu, Shah said the Congress in its 2016 manifesto had said it would ban the sport.

On the Sri Lankan Tamil's issue, Shah said that Modi has visited Jaffna and the Indian government has built houses there for the displaced Tamils.

He said the Central government has brought in several investment projects to Tamil Nadu like the Defence Corridor, Chennai Metro Rail and others.

Shah appealed to the people to elect the NDA government by voting for the AIADMK founded by M.G. Ramachandran, BJP and PMK in the April 6 polls.

--IANS

vj/arm