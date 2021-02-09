Stalin's power dream will not come true: Palaniswami

Addressing a series of meetings in Ranipet district, he slammed the leader of opposition for criticising the AIADMK government and challenged him for an open debate on its performance.

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said that DMK President M.K. Stalin will never open the box in which he is collecting petitions from the public as his dream of coming to power in the state will not come true.

Referring to Stalin receiving petitions/complaints from people during his public meetings, the Chief Minister said: "The DMK chief is collecting petitions. He says he has been keeping them in a sealed box and will open them after coming to power. He can never open the box because his dream of coming to power will remain only a dream."

The AIADMK leader addressed a gathering of women's groups at Kainur in Arakkonam. He also addressed meetings of party cadres at Sholingur and a public meeting at Muthukadai Bus Stand.

The Chief Minister targeted Stalin over his allegation that the government has not delivered. "He is saying this because he is unaware of what we have delivered. We are advertising what we have done. It is meant to make Stalin and his party men know our achievements," he said, slamming the DMK leader for questioning the advertisements released by the state government.

Palaniswami once again threw a challenge at Stalin for an open debate on the government's performance. "Let him come forward for a debate on the performance of our government and the previous DMK government. I have already invited him but he is not ready for it," he said.

The Chief Minister said Stalin is not coming to the Assembly but making the allegations from a public platform. He said if the Leader of Opposition makes the allegations in the Assembly, the AIADMK will give a fitting reply.

He claimed that Tamil Nadu witnessed all-round development under AIADMK rule. Noting agreements were signed for investments worth Rs.3.5 lakh crore at the global investors meet in 2019, he claimed that works already started on 304 units and 27 of them became operational.

Palaniswami said these investments will create employment for 10.5 lakh people.

The Chief Minister also told the meetings that his government was taking all steps to safeguard the rights of minorities. He listed out measures taken for the welfare of minorities including financial assistance for Haj pilgrimage and rice for gruel making during holy month of Ramzan.

Palaniswami said AIADMK made Mohammed John a Rajya Sabha member so that voice of Muslims can be heard on the floor of the Parliament's upper house.

--IANS

ms/vd