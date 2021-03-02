Stalker stabs woman techie in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) A girl was critically injured in an attack by a stalker in Hyderabad on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, a techie working in an IT company in Gachibowli, was attacked with a knife by a youth at her house in Hydershah Kote in Narsangi.

Locals caught the stalker who was trying to escape after stabbing the girl and handed him over to police.