Standing Committee on Labour invites suggestions on code on social security, industrial relations code

New Delhi, Jan 15 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, which is examining the Industrial Relations Code and Code on Social Security, has invited suggestions and views of people considering wide implications of the proposed Bills.

The committee, headed by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, is examining the codes after these were referred to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

An official release said that memoranda/suggestions submitted to the committee would form part of the records of the committee and would be treated as 'confidential' and enjoy privileges of the committee.It said that those desirous of appearing before the committee, besides submitting written memoranda, should clearly state so and the committee's decision in this regard shall be final.The Industrial Relations Code Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar in November last year.It seeks to replace three labour laws -- Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, Trade Unions Act, 1926, and Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946.The Code on Social Security, 2019, introduced in the Lok Sabha last month, seeks to consolidate eight laws including the Employees' Provident Fund Act, 1952, the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and the Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act, 2008. (ANI)