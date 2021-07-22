Start restoration work of Meera Bai Memorial & Meera Mahal in Merta: MP

Jaipur, July 22 (IANS) Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Thursday met Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy and raised the demand for restoration work of Meera Bai Memorial and Meera Mahal in Merta as well as for the approval of Maharana Kumbha Marg Memorial.

During the meeting, the MP said that modern light and sound shows and other tourism activities should be increased in Haldighati and Kumbhalgarh fort. She suggested that the beautification of streets housing folk artistes around the Nathdwara Shrinathji temple should be undertaken to attract tourists. This will also increase the employment opportunities for folk artistes. This work of beautification should be done under the Krishna circuit, added Diya Kumari.

While studying the documents submitted by the MP in this regard, Kishan Reddy said that all the places associated with Shrinathji, Meera Nagri and Maharana Pratap are important centres of faith and worship. The government will try to develop them holistically so that more employment avenues can also be opened up.

--IANS

