State govt busy in organising events instead of focusing on development: Himachal Congress

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The state unit of Congress on Thursday accused the state government of being busy in organising events instead of focusing on the development of the state.

Leader of Opposition in State Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri of Congress said: "The government is working for capitalists and not functioning like a government but a business unit."



"It has become an event management company and has only organised events in the past two years," he said. The Opposition released a 16-point allegation against the state government.

"Government is trying to sell the resources of the state through the route of MOUs," he added. (ANI)

