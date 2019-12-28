State govt committed to reduce IMR, MMR: Rajasthan Chief Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the state government is committed to reducing the infant mortality rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) as government's top priority is to keep the women and child safe.

"Efforts will be taken in future to reduce IMR and MMR, we are committed to this. It is very unfortunate when a child dies. It is our top priority that the mother and child should be safe," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi."Healthy Rajasthan is our goal and the entire focus of our government is on it. Our government is providing free tests, medicines unlike anywhere else in the country, Rajasthan is the only state in the country where outdoor patients are also getting medicines for free. Whereas under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, patients are admitted and treated," he added.Earlier today, Gehlot took cognizance of the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota, Rajasthan and said that 'this year has seen the least number of deaths in the last six years.'Speaking to media, Gehlot said: "Least number of deaths have taken place this year as compared to the figures of the last six years. While the death of every child is very unfortunate, there have been 1300-1500 deaths every year. However, there have been 900 deaths this year."Gehlot further said that a few deaths occur daily at every hospital of the state and the country, which was nothing new."I have inspected the hospital, and the action is being taken. Steps are being taken to resolve the problem," he said.Gehlot also said that the government has initiated the task of upgrading the wards and operation theatres of hospitals for the first time which has never been undertaken by any previous government.Meanwhile, the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector, Kota, and Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level inquiry and apprise the commission of its report at the earliest.As many as 10 newborns have died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in Kota raising alarm for authorities and the State government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place in December so far. (ANI)