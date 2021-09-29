State govt competent to deal with Bihar's flood situation, says Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi Yadav's letter

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that that the state government has been providing relief to the flood-affected people in the state.



"The national-level team has come and inspected. The state government is competent in this regard. We have been helping every person who has been affected by these floods," further stated Kumar.

His remarks comes after Former Bihar Deputy CM of and leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urging him to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting with an all-party delegation from the state to apprise him about the damage caused to the state due to floods and excessive rain.

"I have not got any letter. We have been working to improve the flood situation in the state continuously. Since the day people have given us a chance to work for the welfare of the state, since then we have been managing the disasters like floods, droughts, etc," Kumar told the reporters in Patna.

On the issue of getting special status to Bihar, Kumar said that the decision has to be taken by the Central government but we have been saying that the development of the State should happen.

"The central government should help the poor States," added Kumar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yadav on Tuesday promised to secure special status for the state if Mahagathbandhan wins 39 of 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

